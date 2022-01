CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Under a southerly flow of wind, temperatures will be near 40 degrees for Wednesday.

A weak clipper system late Wednesday/Thursday will produce some scattered snow/mix with light accumulations.

Brief periods of seasonable temps (upper 30s) return middle to the end of the week.

The forecast shows continuous cold over the next 2 weeks. Some indications are showing this COLDER pattern continuing well into early February.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.