CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cut-and-paste forecast going into the weekend isn’t likely with the next system poised to generate periodic clusters of showers and thunderstorms starting this afternoon.

Note the break in the showers for Sunday – our pick day of the weekend. While we cannot totally eliminate the outside chance of a renegade thunderstorm, most places should stay rain free most of the time.

Humidity stays high until next Tuesday.

No long-term signs of above normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: