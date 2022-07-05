CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re tracking a line of fast-moving showers/storms moving in from the northwest. This will impact northern Ohio between 6 am and 10 am. Coverage will be 60-70%.

Tuesday afternoon will be drier with higher humidity.

Overall, this week’s forecast is complex. The timing of each system will be tricky.

Humidity stays high for the remainder of the week. Active week with multiple lines of rain/storms with the first one approaching this morning then again early Wednesday morning mainly across the SW areas.

The final cluster moves through late Thursday/Friday AM.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: