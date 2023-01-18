CLEVELAND (WJW) — It won’t be as warm today as it was Tuesday but still above average with highs in the low 40s. A cool breeze during the day. Mostly cloudy and quiet until later at night when our next round of showers moves in, closer to 10 p.m.

Timing on rain will be late evening/midnight:

Rain will be gone by early Thursday morning. Sun returns, temps warm with sunshine. Scat’d late PM showers (storm) then colder temps Thursday night/Friday.

Multiple panhandle systems we are watching: The first will be rain Wednesday night/early Thursday. Sunny breaks with a few scattered showers (storm) late Thursday. Second system will be a wintry mix by Friday. Third is rain/snow Sunday late into Monday and another similar system mid week next week. These panhandle storm systems will be getting stronger over the next 2-3 weeks. As colder air heads east, snow potential rises each time.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

