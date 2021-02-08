Timing on the four snow systems hitting Northeast Ohio this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We have four separate snow systems over the next six days. Each one will produce light, general accumulations of roughly 1-3 inches of snow.

We start out today with temperatures in the lower 20s, and snow developing after 5 p.m. Expect widespread, fluffy snow mainly from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. Tuesday. Overnight accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected. Allow extra time for the Tuesday morning commute. But snow will be gone by 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Scat'd flurries today. Pockets of light snow early evening. General snow (1-2") tonight pic.twitter.com/HI4xPyIHaK — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) February 8, 2021

Snow then is expected Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning, early Friday morning and also scattered on Saturday.

Along with all this snow, temperatures are running 10-15 degrees below average with the bitter blast yet to arrive. The coldest air arrives over Valentine’s weekend, so cuddle up. Then, single-digit highs and sub-zero lows (as well as more snow) are possible next week.

