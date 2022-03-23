CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’ll see light to moderate rain Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

We’ll see some dry breaks as winds gust to 30+ mph later this morning.

Spotty storms develop in the mid-afternoon with larger coverage between 4 & 7 pm.

There is an outside chance we could get a strong/severe storm Wednesday late afternoon/early evening.

10 years ago we were in the midst of one of the warmest early spring periods on record across northern Ohio and the central US:

