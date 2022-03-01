Timing on rain today and snow tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A weak warm front will bring temps into the 40s Tuesday (cooler north) with showers in the afternoon (70%) between 1 PM and 7 PM.

Next up, a clipper drops in Wednesday evening/night through early Thursday which will bring a wintry mix initially then changing to all snow and local lake effect.

Ready for a taste of Spring? Check out the temperatures at the end of the 8-day. Highs could reach 60 on Sunday!

Unfortunately, rain showers will be around. Unsettled this weekend with steady showers Sunday and again Monday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST