Timing on rain, sleet and snow today

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is in for a rocky 24 hours.

Portions of the area are under three weather alerts: Flood warning, watch and winter weather advisory.

Sleet, freezing rain and snow will take over the second half of the day.

Early, we’re tracking a big rain event that is prompting flood concerns.

Everyone could see 1 to 2 inches of rain, along with extra water from snowmelt.

Here is the timing:

Some of the heaviest rain will fall during the morning commute.

Rain will fall through 1 to 2 p.m. when temperatures start to take a nosedive.

We’ll start to see freezing precipitation in sleet and freezing rain first.

Today will also be windy. We will see sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Then we’ll see snow. It will not be a major snow event, but it will be especially dicey because of that layer of ice that’s expected.

Temperatures will drop from the 50s in the morning into the 20s.

When the weather system moves out, those freezing temperatures will make roads slick.

That could cause problems for the morning commute on Friday.