CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold front swings in Friday morning, bringing showers and colder temps.

High temps Friday barely above 40!

Don’t be surprised if you see flakes mixing with the cold rain showers in the morning. Coverage between 50-70%

Most areas will receive light accumulations on Saturday.

Colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday. Lake Erie ice coverage is now under 5%, so it’s open for business! Accumulations Saturday night/Sunday will be primarily east in the snowbelt. Keep in mind, this does not factor in melting.

Look for a roller coaster temperature pattern, lots of variety, as we look at the final few days of March and early April.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST