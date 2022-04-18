CLEVELAND (WJW) – A dry, cold start today with temperatures in the low to mid 30’s.

Clouds increase through the morning. No issues are expected during the commute.

Our wintry mix moves in after 9 AM.

Temperatures will play a factor in what type of precipitation you see.

Bursts of moderate wet snow at times mean quickly changing road conditions.

A coating to 1″ of snow could lead to slick spots and reduced visibilities.

Timing of the slushy mess :

Well below normal temperatures to start the week. Temperatures will trend milder at the end of the week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST