CLEVELAND (WJW) – Find your shovels! You may need them as Northeast Ohio prepares for another round of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will stretch from the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys and into the eastern part of the U.S.

Thursday, the snow hit Kansas.

Video uploaded by Kansas Turnpike showed snowplows at work near Topeka.

That weather is forecast to impact NE Ohio Friday evening.

Here’s the timing:

Friday starts out quiet with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see a few showers in the early afternoon with a brief period of rain.

At 6 p.m. we’ll have widespread snow that will last through the evening.

The snow will be heavy and wet, so roads will be slick.

A few spots in our area could receive around 6″ of snow.

Right now it appears the swath of significant snow remains east of our area.

Stay tuned for the latest updates.

General amounts of 3-5″ for most of our area, with the exception of our W/NW communities. SEE BELOW for our latest snow forecast.

The snow quickly ends Saturday morning. It will be cold! Temperatures plummet into the low 20s with single-digit wind chills. Blustery winds up to 30 MPH throughout the day.

There is a pot of gold at the end of the 8-day. Temperatures top in the 60’s on St. Patrick’s Day. YES!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST