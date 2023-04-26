CLEVELAND (WJW) – A FREEZE WARNING and FROST ADVISORY will kick in late tonight until early Thursday. Frost and freeze conditions likely Thursday morning.

A cold evening with a frosty night with temperatures in the low 30s and even spots in the upper 20s. Mostly clear with lights winds will allow for frost development.

Pick day is Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Temps near normal. Enjoy! Rain moves in late Thursday night, after midnight.

Some steady and heavy at time on Friday. Drier periods Saturday (a few showers on and off) then more rain Sunday into Monday. Keep your umbrella with you!

Temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average (64°) all week until Friday. Temperatures flirt with 60 next weekend.

