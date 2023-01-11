CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly cloudy and mild tonight with temperatures in the 40s. Enjoy the last few hours of quiet conditions before a few spotty showers move in later tonight.

Heaviest of the rain will move in early tomorrow morning and continue through most of your Thursday.

Next system to watch arrives tonight into Thursday, temperatures in the 50s with widespread steady rain.

The rain will change over into a wintry mix and snow late Thursday into early Friday as temperatures fall into the low 30s with all snow Friday. Light accumulations across the region with the heavier amounts with lingering lake effect late Friday.

Temps will rebound briefly early next week…

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.