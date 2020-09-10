Thursday forecast: Warm temps with the chance of a fleeting shower

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dry weather is expected overnight with areas of fog developing. A quasi-stationary front will start to slip to the south as a cool front.

Thursday will sport more clouds than sun with a slight chance of a fleeting shower. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by the lake, but low 80s aren’t out of the question south.

Conditions will switch to more seasonable as we end out this work/school week. The best chance for rain this weekend is Sunday. The weather heading into next week looks delightful!

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

