CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly sunny today. After a chilly start, temps will rise to around 50.

We are warming up each day as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s by the weekend. Chance to get to the low 60s by Monday.

Chilly for Friday night football playoffs. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by kickoff. Quiet conditions with a few clouds around.

Looking ahead, the best chance for rain is LATE Monday and scattered Tuesday (Election Day) next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

