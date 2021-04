CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wednesday saw some snow and below-average temperatures, but that’s not going to stick around for long.

We’re going to see temperatures above and beyond the normal during the next week. We’ll see some serious uphill and downhill swings.

Thursday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with temps in the 40s.

Showers move in this weekend with moderate temperatures.

We could see upper 70s by the end of next week. Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: