(WJW) — Rain continues but will be moving out by mid-morning.

A few more clouds are throughout the day today. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

A few showers/storms are expected in the late afternoon and evening mainly after 4 p.m. Coverage will be small.

Futurecast for Today:

A dry start to Friday. The warm front approaches late Friday with a few evening storms Friday with higher coverage overnight.

Friday Foxcast:

Spotty shower early Saturday with drier periods from late morning through mid-afternoon. Scattered storms late PM/evening Saturday.

By Sunday, we’re drier and should feel and look good for the Fox 8 Fox Trot in the morning.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

