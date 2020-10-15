Thursday forecast: Cool temps and afternoon showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dry, milder night is ahead of us as gusty southwest winds prevail ahead of a cold front.

That cold front will bring showers Thursday afternoon as temps peak midday and tumble thereafter. By dinnertime, temps will drop to near 50F.

