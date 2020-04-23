Thursday bringing showers, temps in upper 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers are here for the evening Wednesday along the warm front, temperatures are expected to very gradually rise through the overnight hours.

A weak system will dive into Northeast Ohio Wednesday night with rain/snow/mix showers in spots.

Thursday features yet another bona fide weather system which will include showers by midday. The steadiest will be occurring during the afternoon and evening hours.

Another ‘stubborn’ system is showing signs of affecting us on Saturday and Sunday with occasional showers. Don’t expect a lot of sunshine this weekend.

There are no signs of a prolonged period of warmer temperatures within the next 8-14 days. Some slow improvements—more days in the 60s–are expected the first week of May.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

