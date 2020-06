CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio has wet weather in the forecast Monday.

There is not a threat of severe storms.

Many people are waking up to spotty, light showers with temperatures in the 60s.

We’ll see thunderstorms most of the day.

Showers will taper off after dinner-time.

It will stay muggy most of the day, with highs in the 80s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

