Thunderstorms possible overnight, cold front moves into Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thunderstorms will be possible through the overnight hours, after severe storms rolled through causing wind damage and flooding.
The cold front is swiping northeast Ohio, and eventually induces slightly cooler temps and slightly lower dew points into the weekend.
Following the front, temperatures will drop to normal territory with highs in the low 80s.
There will be lingering showers early Saturday with more sun west to east by afternoon.
Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:
