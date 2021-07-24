Thunderstorms possible overnight; Summery weather ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you like sleeping during thunderstorms, then tonight might be your night.

A line of thunderstorms drops in from the north ahead of a cold front tonight. Timing is through Sunday morning.

Some of these storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The severe threat is low.

We gradually clear out in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s. A pop-up shower/storm cannot be ruled out during the day.

We are heading back into a summery pattern next week as we wrap up the month of July. Is another 90° in our near future, perhaps?

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: