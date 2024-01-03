(WJW) – A chilly start to Wednesday, and temperatures will not warm up much this afternoon.

Cloudy but quiet most of the day.

We are tracking three chances for snow in the 8-day forecast.

First: Lake effect snow will start tonight and continue through early Thursday. Timing from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m., with the exception of an isolated snow band in the far northern-eastern communities for the commute to work on Thursday.

Most will see a dusting on grassy surfaces or less. The snowbelt could see an inch or two.

Watch for some slick spots on the roads.

The second half of Thursday is dry. Friday is quiet.

A much more plowable storm could be on the way for the weekend. No snow totals or specific timing yet. Any shifts in the system’s path will impact how much, and what type of precipitation we see. Stay tuned!

A third round of potential snow comes next Tuesday and Wednesday. A wintery mix is possible.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.