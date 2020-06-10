Threat of severe storms on Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The humidity is back, and it will become even more humid tomorrow.

With the collaboration of remnants from Cristobal, a cold front, heat and humidity, severe storms are looking inevitable late-day Wednesday. *Main threats: hail and damaging winds*

TIMING OF STORMS WEDNESDAY: 4-10PM. SEVERAL LINES OF STORMS POSSIBLE DURING THIS WINDOW.

*Tropical Depression Cristobal*…What’s interesting about this tropical system is that the remains will impact the upper midwest. This has NEVER happened before (tropical record keeping began in 1851–more than 2000 tropical systems)

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: