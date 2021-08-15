Weather: Hot, humid week ahead, with potential for thunderstorms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We are tracking a disturbance to the south. This will bring heat, humidity, and the threat for thunderstorms for the week ahead.

Rain is going to move into the area overnight and we can expect a pretty damp day early Monday. Rain will be a little spottier by the afternoon and we will remain cool in the upper 70s.

It’s feeling more like August again for Tuesday and Wednesday, with dew points swinging back up with moisture coming in out of the south.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred arrive in the Ohio Valley by midweek. We will have rain chances most of the week but it looks like they will mainly be in the afternoons for Thursday and Friday. Keep your umbrella nearby.

