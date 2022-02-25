Thousands without power as ice impacts Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands are without power on Friday morning as a winter weather system bringing freezing rain moves through Northeast Ohio.
Just before 7 a.m., FirstEnergy says more than 15k customers are without power.
Ashland County has around 2,500 customers; Mahoning County has nearly 1,300 customers; Portage County has over 9,000 customers; Summit County has around 1,700 customers all without power because of the weather.
FirstEnergy doesn’t have an estimated time when the power will be restored.
