CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s staying cold tonight but it will be quiet for any travel. It’s staying quiet tomorrow, but Sunday night could be a bit mess.

Rain moves in Sunday evening and changes into a wintry mix overnight Sunday into Monday.

It’ll be even colder tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s, and mostly cloudy and quiet.

It’ll be quiet tomorrow as the clouds continue to stick around. Temperatures will be a degree or so warmer Saturday.

Travel early if you can Sunday! Showers will move in Sunday evening and change into a wintry mix late Sunday night. We’re not expecting accumulations Sunday but the roads will be damp.

Looking ahead: Expect Sunday showers with a mix late. Then, it’ll get COLDER.

A second round of cold air hits early next week, and local lake effect snow showers are likely. We’ll have more details this weekend!

Here are the forecast bullet points:

Dry Thursday through Saturday

Rain showers transition to a mix/snow late Sunday/evening

Another round of colder air (30s) early next week

Lake effect snow early next as colder air deepens.

Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first two weeks of December .

Temperatures look to moderate by mid-month

Here is the 8-Day Forecast: