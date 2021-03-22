This string of warmer spring days can only last so long in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Maps show areas east of the Mississippi remain solidly in the warm sector for a few more days, including Ohio!

A string of warmer days will last through much of the week. Small chance for a few showers late Wednesday, but definitely not a washout.

Chances go up Thursday afternoon as showers will assemble with the next weather system as it spirals up north of Chicago. Temperatures will cool Friday with showers early in the day.

In the extended outlook, the last weekend of March looks cooler (50s) with scattered rain Sunday and a rain/snow mix Monday (40s) morning.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

