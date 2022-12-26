CLEVELAND (WJW) – Calmer and warmer conditions creeping in each and every day. If you are doing any traveling, you may still run into some slick side roads tonight into early tomorrow morning with temperatures below freezing.

Looking better tomorrow afternoon and through the rest of the week.

Finally after over three days of subzero wind chills, we’re headed in the right direction. Wind chills in the low teen this evening. Temperatures will be frigid once again tonight as we fall into the teens.

Improvements tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the upper 20s. Chance for a few breaks of sunshine here and there. Cold but quiet.

After this past winter storm, we’ve recorded 4 hours of wind chill temps at -30 or colder in Cleveland. Last time we experienced those dangerous wind chills was in the winter of 2013-14 where we recorded 36 hours. The most occurred in the winter of 1981-82 with 82 hours! Yikes!

Temperatures gradually warming through the week. We go from extreme cold to well above average as we ring in the New Year. 50’s and showers later this week.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.