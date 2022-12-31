CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re in the final hours of 2022!

If you’re headed out New Year’s Eve to celebrate, it’s looking drizzly and foggy near the lakeshore overnight. Temperatures will hang around 40 degrees, so you’ll want the jacket.

Temperatures are ranging about 10 to 20 degrees ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the U.S.

Above normal temperatures are expected over the next seven days. There’s a small chance for spotty snow late next week.

A more winter feel will be back at the end of the week, with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and in the 20s overnight.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: