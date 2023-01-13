CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 meteorologists are reporting some “snizzle” coming down in Northeast Ohio Friday evening.

So what is it? While not a technical term, “snizzle” is a light mixture of snow and a freezing, drizzling rain. There has been enough of it to keep roadways wet throughout the day, so drivers should remain cautious of slick spots if they’re out and about tonight.

Lake effect snow showers will continue to push across the region this evening.

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain under a winter weather advisory through 1 a.m. Saturday, including Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties.

Conditions will clear up for Saturday. It will be cold and breezy, but the sun peaks its way back in for the weekend.

