CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NWS in Cleveland has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of NE Ohio until 10 a.m. Sunday, due to visibility being reduced to less than a quarter mile at times.

Visibility in Cleveland is more than a mile.

Expect clouds and some rain throughout the day on this Christmas Eve with a high in the low 50s. Spotty showers early on Christmas Day which will become partly sunny with a high near 60.

A warm Christmas Day.

Expect more sustainable cold late next week, the last weekend of the year — nothing extreme but longer than any period of cold over the last few weeks. There will be good chances for snow on New Year’s weekend.

