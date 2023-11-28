CLEVELAND (WJW) — A lake effect snow warning remains in effect through 7 a.m. Wednesday for Geauga, Ashtabula and Lake counties.

Travel could be hazardous, with snow bands moving through. Some lakeshore communities saw intermittent white-out conditions on Tuesday morning.

But we are done with the worst of it!

A few lake effect flurries will linger Tuesday night but any accumulation will be light — around an inch or less. It’ll be colder tonight, with temperatures in the 20s and teens.

Slick spots are possible for the Wednesday morning commute, with any moisture refreezing.

Here are the snow totals as of mid-morning. The final totals will be higher as new reports come in.

Your commute home should be much easier. Snow will mostly be wrapped up. Some blowing snow will still be around and there could be some snow showers coming down in the Interstate 90 corridor in Lake and Ashtabula counties.

Here’s today’s Futurecast:

The snow will begin to melt by Thursday. We’ll then look to rain showers and additional melting with milder temperatures for the remainder of the 8-Day.

Here is the 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.