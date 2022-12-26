CLEVELAND (WJW) — The worst is behind us! Still some slick spots on roadways this morning. Single digits temps to start with subzero with chills. Today, temperatures return to the teens and winds continue to die down. No more weather alerts for the near future!

Will still feel below 0 through the morning and head into the low teens this afternoon.

Improvement! Temperatures gradually warming through the week. We go from extreme cold to well above average as we ring in the New Year. 50’s and showers late this week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

