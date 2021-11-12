The weekend is here, bringing winter weather with it

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The weekend will showcase much cooler temperatures and the potential for some wintry mix. Highs will be hanging in the low 40’s with overnight lows below freezing.

For Saturday, rain/wet snow will be mainly in the eastern areas with some brief, slushy accumulations. Two-thirds of the southern area should remain mostly dry with breaks of sunshine.

A stronger system will head east Sunday into Monday. There’s a higher chances for general light snowfall Sunday into Monday.

General snowfall is forecasted through late Sunday afternoon. More light accumulations will be added Sunday evening into Sunday night. Remember, there will be melting occurring as road temperatures stay in the 40s.