CLEVELAND (WJW) – A local shower and clouds will hover along the shoreline Friday morning with emerging sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be about 70°.

Showers will develop ahead/along a cold front Saturday morning and into mid afternoon with a drier evening.

Timing on the front is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with rain paralleling the 77 corridor between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The Browns game is looking good. Expect more sunshine and fabulous fall weather next week.