CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, it will be partly cloudy, quiet and similar to last night, in the 40s.

The next chance of widespread rain will be late Friday into early Saturday.

For the Friday commute, expect decent driving conditions.

Rain Saturday will be lighter and on and off. The rain on Saturday will end as snow showers develop Saturday night. There’s little to no accumulation likely.

