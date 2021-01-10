The sunshine continues this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We get more sunshine over the course of the next few days, making the rest of the weekend very quiet weather-wise.
Clouds kick off Sunday followed by breaks of sun in the afternoon and hopefully a Browns win that night!
Why so much cloud cover lately? There are a few reasons why the clouds are hanging in there, one of which is the lack of a good kick from a powerful jetstream.
A quiet week is ahead. Our pattern starts to change on Thursday as we climb above average temperature-wise before an arctic invasion next weekend. That’s when we’ll see our next shot of snow.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
