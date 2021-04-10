Live: The heat is here Saturday, but big weather changes are ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another warm one is on tap this Saturday. Temperatures will soar to around 80 degrees. The record high on Saturday is 83 degrees set in 1978.

But then a cold front heads our way bringing widespread rain/thunder after 4 p.m. Strong wind gusts are possible. System No. 2 curls in from the west around midday Sunday with more intermittent showers.

Cooler, more seasonable air to follow next week. Feeling more like spring with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Frequent weather systems expected throughout the next 7-10 days across the northern half of the U.S. However, there will be plenty of dry times too.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

