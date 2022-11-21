CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold night as temperatures fall into the 20s, and some places the teens, by early tomorrow morning. Thankfully, the breeze will be a bit calmer. There will still be a slight wind chilly early Tuesday morning. Bundle up.

With temperatures below freezing overnight, refreeze is possible by Tuesday morning as temps drop to the mid 20s. Untreated spots could be slick on the road early Tuesday morning, drive safe!

We’re back to average with a sunny stretch Thanksgiving week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Next chance for rain (confidence is climbing) is early Friday and again on Sunday.

See the latest 8-Day Forecast above: