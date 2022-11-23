CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bundle up. It’ll still be cold as you leave the house with temps in the 30s. A few isolated spots are in the upper 20s this morning. Another chance for any melting to re-freeze by tomorrow morning causing slick spots.

Thanksgiving looks great as we continue the sunny and seasonal stretch of 40s and 50s. Two batches of rain are expected for the weekend. The first, early on Friday, the second late Saturday and more widespread Sunday.

Temps will stay in the normal range through the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: