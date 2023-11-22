CLEVELAND (WJW) – Drizzle in spots tonight, especially around our snowbelt region. Slow clearing overnight with drier weather moving in tomorrow and Friday.

Traveling for Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping should be no problem weather-wise.

A cold night ahead as we slowly start to dry out. Mostly cloudy overnight with clearing skies by the morning. Temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Near seasonal tomorrow with temperatures starting off in the 30s and climbing into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny and quiet! Here’s your Thanksgiving forecast:

Looking ahead. Friday and Saturday will be dry with sunshine. Sunday showers with a mix late then colder with higher chances of snow showers early next week.

Here are the forecast bullet points:

Dry Thursday through Saturday

Rain showers transition to a mix Sunday

Another round of colder air (30s) early next week

Lake effect mix/snow early next as cold looks deeper

Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December

Check the 8-day forecast above.