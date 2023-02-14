CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will be similar to Monday for your Valentine’s Day! Temperatures will start off chilly, 20s and 30s, but we will quickly warm up to the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Chance for a few sprinkles late tomorrow with most of the spotty showers overnight into Wednesday. Nothing heavy.

A wind advisory may be issued. Plus, we’re on RECORD WATCH. Temps soar into the 60s Wednesday. Record to beat… 67° set in 1954.

A lot of components with our next system… warm winds, rain, severe threat and lake effect snow. Here’s the breakdown:

Widespread rain Thursday with a wintry mix possible early Friday followed by scattered lake effect snow Friday/Friday night as temperatures drop into the 20s/lower 30s.

It’s going to feel COLDER too! Wind chills in the teens all day long on Friday. A 36-Hour window of cold before another round of above average temps on the way next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

