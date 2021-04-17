Temps warm only slightly this weekend in Northeast Ohio, but skies remain clear

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday looks dry and a little warmer with temperatures topping the mid 50s, but starting out around 40 degrees in the morning where the overcast is more steadfast out east.

There’s a chance of a few passing showers Sunday, and mainly in our southern communities. The best chance for showers next week mainly late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Temperatures remain slightly below average as we head into the weekend and next week.

There’s a chance of a wintry mix come Wednesday morning, not uncommon for Northeast Ohio. The average last freeze is typically the last week of April for many areas. Plus, April is running a snow surplus.

