Temps warm back up for the weekend with a chance for rain

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was definitely warmer on Friday, and a touch more humid than the last few days.

The overnight should be fairly uneventful, but some of us will probably be turning the fans and A/C’s back on again with the dew point slightly higher.

There is a small opportunity for rain on Saturday over our extreme southern locales during the afternoon. Otherwise, a better chance for raindrops and thunder arrives Sunday afternoon. There will definitely be areas that have an entirely rain-free weekend. Water your plants! It’s been so dry.

Summer returns next week with temperatures running 5-10 degrees warmer than average. We could even be adding to our 15 – 90F days so far this year!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

