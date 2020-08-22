CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was definitely warmer on Friday, and a touch more humid than the last few days.
The overnight should be fairly uneventful, but some of us will probably be turning the fans and A/C’s back on again with the dew point slightly higher.
There is a small opportunity for rain on Saturday over our extreme southern locales during the afternoon. Otherwise, a better chance for raindrops and thunder arrives Sunday afternoon. There will definitely be areas that have an entirely rain-free weekend. Water your plants! It’s been so dry.
Summer returns next week with temperatures running 5-10 degrees warmer than average. We could even be adding to our 15 – 90F days so far this year!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Temps warm back up for the weekend with a chance for rain
- Giant panda gives birth at the National Zoo
- Postmaster General: It’s ‘an outrageous claim’ that postal service changes undermine election
- CDC updates school guidelines for COVID-19 pandemic
- 8-year-old recovering from rare but severe illness linked to COVID-19