CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temps are tumbling on Saturday as we await snow’s arrival in Northeast Ohio.

Morning rain will gradually transition to snow throughout the day Saturday with lake effect snow expected overnight, especially in our snow belt communities.

Accumulations look to be minimal at this time. We know our snowbelt communities can handle 2-4″! Outside of the primary snowbelt, little to no accumulation is anticipated.

Here’s the close-up Futurecast for the weekend:

Pattern flip! We go from ABOVE average temps to BELOW. Locate your winter gear, you’re going to need it in the week ahead. Watching another potential wintry mix mid week. Stay tuned.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: