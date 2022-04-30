CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s a slight chance of a light shower or sprinkle in our western and southwestern communities, otherwise most back yards remain dry Saturday.

However, showers and storms develop overnight as a warm front lifts in. It’ll be a wet start Sunday. Sunshine returns in the afternoon allowing temperatures to soar into the low 70s. There’s a slight chance of few pop-up storms mainly east of I-77, but nothing widespread.

An isolated strong to severe cell possible. Expect up to 0.75 inches of rainfall by Sunday night.

The first week of May features seasonal temperatures and periods of storms with three separate systems over the next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: