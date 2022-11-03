CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bit “warmer” this evening with temperatures falling into the 60s and then 50s. We won’t see as much fog as this morning but a few areas of patchy fog are possible overnight. Partly cloudy, comfortably cool and quiet tonight.

Any fog we do see will linger into the late morning with the skies clearing by the afternoon. Another dry day tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds.

Our next system moves in this weekend but will mainly bring us rain in late Saturday into early Sunday. So a lot of “dry time” to enjoy this weekend.

We’re not going to get much rain, generally less than a quarter of an inch for most. WE NEED IT! Abnormally dry conditions continue to spread across the area. Here’s the last Drought Monitor:

Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend/early next week. Next chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.