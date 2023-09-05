(WJW) – Staying hot and humid on Tuesday with highs around 90° and a heat index in the mid-90s.

The heat has promoted several school closings in the area.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties until Tuesday night at midnight.

We’ve only had ONE day above 90° this summer. On Monday, temperatures at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport officially hit 88°. Today we will make another run at 90°.

The next chance of rain/storms will be late Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range outlook shows fall-like temperatures returning.

Average temperatures drop to 77° by early next week, so overall temps will be slightly below average.

