CLEVELAND (WJW) – Feeling more like spring this afternoon! Areas closer to the lakeshore didn’t get as warm today. Here is a look at temperatures at Hopkins & Burke/Lakefront Airports.

We’re on record watch! Here are the numbers to break set in 2017.

A strong cold front moves in after sunset. It will come through dry, but usher a quick temperature drop from the 60’s to 40’s. Wind gusts will especially pick up during the late afternoon and evening, gusts up to 35 MPH.

A winter feel returns to our area tomorrow. BUNDLE UP! Temps will not get out of the 20’s and factoring the wind… It’ll feel like the TEENS!

A weak front early Saturday will produce a few snow showers before 9 a.m. A dusting at most in our primary snowbelt. Otherwise our weekend generally quiet.

Not expecting a snow pack here anytime soon!

Our next system arrives on Monday with steady rain and mild temperatures. The beat goes on…

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.